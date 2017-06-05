Man shot with BB gun in Carrollton Su...

Man shot with BB gun in Carrollton Sunday morning, New Orleans police say

14 hrs ago

A man who was reported shot in the Carrollton neighborhood early Sunday morning turned out to have been injured by a pellet gun, New Orleans police said. The incident was initially reported as a possible shooting near the corner of South Carrollton Avenue and South Claiborne Avenue, according to an NOPD spokesperson.

