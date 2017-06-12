Man shot Saturday morning on Felicity Street, NOPD reports
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting early Saturday in the 800 block of Felicity Street. There was reportedly one victim, a 41-year-old man, injured in the incident that took place just after midnight.
