Man robbed in Warehouse District on Saturday, New Orleans police say
The crime was reported around 2:40 p.m. near the corner of Camp Street and Calliope Street, a block from the National World War II Museum, according to a preliminary police report of major offenses. The victim was approached by a man known as "Pictureman," police said, who struck him and took his phone and cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|9 hr
|red dawn
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Jun 8
|Joe Smith
|32
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|22
|Why remove a statue
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|17
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|ThomasA
|5
|Bullying
|Jun 4
|Crystalkevin0
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC