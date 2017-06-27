Man robbed after car accident in Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police say
A 50-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night after getting into a car accident in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. Earlier in the day, a robbery and a carjacking were reported in Gentilly and Little Woods, respectively.
