Man refuses to pay $16 for necklace, robbed at knifepoint, New Orleans police say
A 33-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint Thursday after he refused to pay another man $16 for a necklace, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The armed robbery was reported to police about 5:29 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|bill
|20,937
|impeach john Bel Edwards
|Thu
|livelivelive
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Jun 14
|ThomasA
|72
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jun 13
|Anonymous watcher
|8
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Jun 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|2
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Jun 11
|red dawn
|20
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC