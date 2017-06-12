Man pleads guilty for falsely accusing Joseph Allen in Bunny Park shooting, U.S. Attorney says

Darrion Young, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday for falsely accusing another man of taking part in the Bunny Friend Park shooting in 2015 that left 17 people wounded, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Young, who made two false statements to federal agents, faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release for each count.

