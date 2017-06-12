Man pleads guilty for falsely accusing Joseph Allen in Bunny Park shooting, U.S. Attorney says
Darrion Young, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday for falsely accusing another man of taking part in the Bunny Friend Park shooting in 2015 that left 17 people wounded, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Young, who made two false statements to federal agents, faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release for each count.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|bill
|20,937
|impeach john Bel Edwards
|Thu
|livelivelive
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Jun 14
|ThomasA
|72
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jun 13
|Anonymous watcher
|8
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Jun 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|2
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Jun 11
|red dawn
|20
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC