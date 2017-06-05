Man attacked and robbed in Armstrong ...

Man attacked and robbed in Armstrong Park Tuesday night, New Orleans police say

Two men attacked another man and stole his cellphone and wallet in Armstrong Park late Tuesday night , New Orleans police said. A few hours earlier, a woman reported that a man stole her purse in New Orleans East.

