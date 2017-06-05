Man attacked and robbed in Armstrong Park Tuesday night, New Orleans police say
Two men attacked another man and stole his cellphone and wallet in Armstrong Park late Tuesday night , New Orleans police said. A few hours earlier, a woman reported that a man stole her purse in New Orleans East.
