Man arrested after officer-involved shooting, SWAT Roll in New Orleans East
The New Orleans Police Department says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a New Orleans East apartment complex. According to police, officers responded to a call of an officer needing assistance at the Eastwind Apartments in the 5100 block of Bundy Road just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
