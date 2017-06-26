Man arrested, accused of gravely injuring roommate with a knife: NOPD
New Orleans Police arrested Jose Melendez Arias, 51, Friday and booked him with attempted first degree murder. New Orleans Police arrested Jose Melendez Arias, 51, Friday and booked him with attempted first degree murder.
