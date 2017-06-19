Man accused in fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman in Gert Town

A 26-year-old man was booked Thursday on a murder charge in connection with last week's shooting of 21-year-old Brayanta Ketchens, who was found dead inside a Gert Town home, according to New Orleans police. Jonathan Stone is accused of second-degree murder in the June 14 shooting, which left Ketchens suffering from more than one gunshot wound at a home in the 7800 block of Olive Street, Orleans Parish jail and court records show.

