Man accused in fatal shooting of 21-y...

Man accused in fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman in Gert Town

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A 26-year-old man was booked Thursday on a murder charge in connection with last week's shooting of 21-year-old Brayanta Ketchens, who was found dead inside a Gert Town home, according to New Orleans police. Jonathan Stone is accused of second-degree murder in the June 14 shooting, which left Ketchens suffering from more than one gunshot wound at a home in the 7800 block of Olive Street, Orleans Parish jail and court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 15 hr Dump Democrats 28
Cohen High School and principal Arlene Kennedy (Nov '07) Wed This Is Sad 314
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Ph uck you New Orleans Jun 19 ThomasA 4
Medications and others Jun 18 medsonline 1
News Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at... Jun 18 notstupid 1
impeach john Bel Edwards Jun 15 livelivelive 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC