Man accused in fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman in Gert Town
A 26-year-old man was booked Thursday on a murder charge in connection with last week's shooting of 21-year-old Brayanta Ketchens, who was found dead inside a Gert Town home, according to New Orleans police. Jonathan Stone is accused of second-degree murder in the June 14 shooting, which left Ketchens suffering from more than one gunshot wound at a home in the 7800 block of Olive Street, Orleans Parish jail and court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|15 hr
|Dump Democrats
|28
|Cohen High School and principal Arlene Kennedy (Nov '07)
|Wed
|This Is Sad
|314
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|4
|Medications and others
|Jun 18
|medsonline
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|Jun 18
|notstupid
|1
|impeach john Bel Edwards
|Jun 15
|livelivelive
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC