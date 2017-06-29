LSU New Orleans seeks to reduce LA ca...

LSU New Orleans seeks to reduce LA cancer deaths

LSU Health New Orleans has made a plan to reduce cancer deaths in Louisiana over the next five years. Director of the Louisiana Cancer Prevention and Control Program, Donna Williams, says the Louisiana Comprehensive Cancer Control Plan will help ensure people have access to the health services they need.

