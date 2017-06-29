Low-income residents losing homes as ...

Low-income residents losing homes as New Orleans rents soar

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Lower-income renters in New Orleans are facing the loss of their homes and uncertain futures as affordable-housing subsidies start to expire in a city that already has experienced steep rent increases and stagnant wage growth. Michael Esnault, a 69-year-old disabled veteran, says he searched for about three months before finding a new place after the management at his former complex, American Can Apartments, told him his rent would double to $1,400.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Autobots Assemble 13 hr Optimus Prime 1
News Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at... Thu C Kersey 3
when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk Wed ThomasA 11
and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole Wed Paul Kersey 4
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Tue davy 85
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... Jun 27 you hate the truth 5
5 armed robberies and a car jacking since LAST ... Jun 27 you hate the truth 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,507 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC