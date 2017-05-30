Louisiana's traffic cameras should be...

Louisiana's traffic cameras should be marked, lawmakers say

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

A bill by Sen. Troy Carter, a New Orleans Democrat, requires the signs to be posted between 250 feet and 500 feet of the location of a speed camera. If the sign isn't posted, the local governing authority wouldn't be able to use the images to ticket motorists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... 15 hr Darly314 21
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 21 hr NMaranto 1
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues Fri Scotty Steiner 27
Mitches pick Thu Jimmy 1
New Orleans Christians Thu Dr Janus 3
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? May 30 ThomasA 7
Jay walker May 29 Wildbird 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,484,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC