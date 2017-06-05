Louisiana man is accused of posing as...

Louisiana man is accused of posing as an officer and killing a man in Mississippi

The Sun Herald reports Christopher Mays of New Orleans was charged with impersonating a police officer, armed robbery and capital murder in the death of 68-year-old Clifford Burke. Hancock County Investigator Glenn Grannan says Burke was driving to a fishing trip Wednesday.

