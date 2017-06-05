Lil Wayne sued by bouncer who alleges...

Lil Wayne sued by bouncer who alleges racially motivated attack: reports

Lil Wayne is being sued by a white bouncer who alleges the New Orleans -born African American rapper punched him in a racially motivated attack, Variety reports . Andrew Nunemacher says in the suit filed Friday that he was working the door at the Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles on June 27, 2016, when the rapper's entourage grew angry.

