Lil Wayne sued by bouncer who alleges racially motivated attack: reports
Lil Wayne is being sued by a white bouncer who alleges the New Orleans -born African American rapper punched him in a racially motivated attack, Variety reports . Andrew Nunemacher says in the suit filed Friday that he was working the door at the Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles on June 27, 2016, when the rapper's entourage grew angry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Thu
|Joe Smith
|32
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Jun 8
|DemoCrappy
|19
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|22
|Why remove a statue
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|17
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|ThomasA
|5
|Mitches pick
|Jun 1
|Jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC