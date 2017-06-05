Like bananas? Meet the New Orleans businessman responsible for that.
The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us. Today, the series continues with the idea that gave rise to Sam the Banana Man, for a time one of the world's most powerful business leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Thu
|Joe Smith
|32
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Thu
|DemoCrappy
|19
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Thu
|you hate the truth
|22
|Why remove a statue
|Thu
|you hate the truth
|17
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|ThomasA
|5
|Mitches pick
|Jun 1
|Jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC