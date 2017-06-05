Like bananas? Meet the New Orleans bu...

Like bananas? Meet the New Orleans businessman responsible for that.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us. Today, the series continues with the idea that gave rise to Sam the Banana Man, for a time one of the world's most powerful business leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Always wondering 20,924
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues Thu Joe Smith 32
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument Thu DemoCrappy 19
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... Thu you hate the truth 22
Why remove a statue Thu you hate the truth 17
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 6 ThomasA 5
Mitches pick Jun 1 Jimmy 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,639,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC