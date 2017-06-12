LA congressional delegation reacts to...

LA congressional delegation reacts to shooting of Majority Whip Scalise

New Orleans Congressman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is recovering from a gunshot wound to the hip, as he underwent surgery this morning. Scalise was shot at the practice for the Congressional Baseball Game in Alexandria, Va.

