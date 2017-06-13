JPSO: Family carjacked outside Lakesi...

JPSO: Family carjacked outside Lakeside Mall; 2 suspects arrested...

Two men were arrested in connection with a series of armed carjackings on Saturday night in Metairie that began with the carjacking of a family at Lakeside Shopping Center and ended in a crash that left a woman critically injured, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Brennan Allen, 17, of Harvey, and Larry Washington, 26, of New Orleans, were apprehended and will be booked in the carjackings, according to the Sheriff's Office.

