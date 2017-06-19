Jamie Lynn Spears praises 'heroes' wh...

Jamie Lynn Spears praises 'heroes' who saved daughter's life

Jamie Lynn Spears has praised the "heroes" that helped save her daughter Maddie after her ATV accident earlier this year. The former 'Zoey 101' star took to Instagram on Monday to share a number of snaps in celebration of her daughter's ninth birthday, and in one post, the star took a moment to thank the first responders who "literally saved Maddie's life" after an off-road vehicle she was riding flipped over, leaving the young girl unconscious and underwater for several minutes.

