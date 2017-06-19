Jamie Lynn Spears praises 'heroes' who saved daughter's life
Jamie Lynn Spears has praised the "heroes" that helped save her daughter Maddie after her ATV accident earlier this year. The former 'Zoey 101' star took to Instagram on Monday to share a number of snaps in celebration of her daughter's ninth birthday, and in one post, the star took a moment to thank the first responders who "literally saved Maddie's life" after an off-road vehicle she was riding flipped over, leaving the young girl unconscious and underwater for several minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|23
|Medications and others
|Sun
|medsonline
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|Sun
|notstupid
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Jun 14
|ThomasA
|72
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jun 13
|Anonymous watcher
|8
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC