'It's happened again': Man shot dead in Algiers is family's 5th killed by gunfire

Shortly after midnight Monday morning , Rebecca Glover sat in the passenger seat of an SUV parked close to the crime scene at Odeon Avenue and Lamarque Street in Algiers . She had just learned that her great-grandson, 19-year-old Dwayne Alphonse, had been shot dead outside a home in the 1200 block of Odeon Avenue in Algiers.

