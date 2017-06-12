Is vaping a safe replacement for smoking?
While electronic cigarettes eliminate the tar and carbon monoxide of traditional cigarettes, the nicotine and chemicals in an e-cigarette carry their own risks. While electronic cigarettes eliminate the tar and carbon monoxide of traditional cigarettes, the nicotine and chemicals in an e-cigarette carry their own risks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,935
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|72
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Tue
|Anonymous watcher
|8
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|2
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Jun 11
|red dawn
|20
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Jun 8
|Joe Smith
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC