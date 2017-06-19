Is this New Orleans' biggest graffiti tag ever?

What might be the largest graffiti tag to ever appear in New Orleans has popped up on a derelict hotel visible from Interstate 10. The tag, which includes the words: READ UP, CAVEMAN, and OYE, covers the exterior of the eight-story, 200-foot-wide structure front and back. A passer-by said that the mega-tag materialized within the past two weeks on the former Holiday Inn, located at 6324 Chef Menteur Highway.

