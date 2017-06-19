Irish cop shot in New Orleans gets suspended sentence for punching 2 women in Ireland
Irish law enforcement officer Brian Hanrahan, who was shot and robbed while vacationing in New Orleans in January 2015, was spared jail time Thursday when a judge in County Tipperary imposed suspended sentences for his drunkenly punching two women there last year, according to multiple Irish media reports. Hanrahan, 34, received suspended sentences of six months and three months, respectively, for his March 2016 attacks upon two young women who had agreed to give him a ride following a night of drinking in Nemagh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|7 hr
|you hate the truth
|27
|Cohen High School and principal Arlene Kennedy (Nov '07)
|20 hr
|This Is Sad
|314
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|4
|Medications and others
|Jun 18
|medsonline
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|Jun 18
|notstupid
|1
|impeach john Bel Edwards
|Jun 15
|livelivelive
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC