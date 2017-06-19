Irish cop shot in New Orleans gets suspended sentence for punching 2 women in Ireland

Irish law enforcement officer Brian Hanrahan, who was shot and robbed while vacationing in New Orleans in January 2015, was spared jail time Thursday when a judge in County Tipperary imposed suspended sentences for his drunkenly punching two women there last year, according to multiple Irish media reports. Hanrahan, 34, received suspended sentences of six months and three months, respectively, for his March 2016 attacks upon two young women who had agreed to give him a ride following a night of drinking in Nemagh.

