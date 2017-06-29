'I shot one of da dudes': Text message leads to arrest in New Orleans East double-shooting
Text messages allegedly discussing two separate shootings in New Orleans East helped lead to the arrest of 20-year-old Markee Edwards Wednesday on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, court records show. Edwards first appeared on police radar during an investigation into an April 9 double shooting near Crowder Boulevard and Interstate 10 Service Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Autobots Assemble
|10 hr
|Optimus Prime
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|21 hr
|C Kersey
|3
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Wed
|ThomasA
|11
|and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole
|Wed
|Paul Kersey
|4
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Tue
|davy
|85
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Jun 27
|you hate the truth
|5
|5 armed robberies and a car jacking since LAST ...
|Jun 27
|you hate the truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC