'I shot one of da dudes': Text messag...

'I shot one of da dudes': Text message leads to arrest in New Orleans East double-shooting

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Text messages allegedly discussing two separate shootings in New Orleans East helped lead to the arrest of 20-year-old Markee Edwards Wednesday on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, court records show. Edwards first appeared on police radar during an investigation into an April 9 double shooting near Crowder Boulevard and Interstate 10 Service Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Autobots Assemble 10 hr Optimus Prime 1
News Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at... 21 hr C Kersey 3
when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk Wed ThomasA 11
and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole Wed Paul Kersey 4
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Tue davy 85
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... Jun 27 you hate the truth 5
5 armed robberies and a car jacking since LAST ... Jun 27 you hate the truth 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,796 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC