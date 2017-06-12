Hulu to shoot Mars-mission drama series 'The First' in New Orleans
Add the Hulu sci-fi drama series "The First" to the growing list of TV productions prepping to film in New Orleans this fall. Producers earlier this month filed paperwork with the state film office to shoot the first season of the $54.6 million series, which is being developed by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, in the Crescent City.
