Homeless woman's fatal stabbing was observed, NOPD says

New Orleans police booked Jules Williams, 49, with second-degree murder after saying a witness saw him fatally stab a woman Saturday near her tent under the Pontchartrain Expressway. New Orleans police booked Jules Williams, 49, with second-degree murder after saying a witness saw him fatally stab a woman Saturday near her tent under the Pontchartrain Expressway.

