Homeless woman's fatal stabbing was observed, NOPD says
New Orleans police booked Jules Williams, 49, with second-degree murder after saying a witness saw him fatally stab a woman Saturday near her tent under the Pontchartrain Expressway. New Orleans police booked Jules Williams, 49, with second-degree murder after saying a witness saw him fatally stab a woman Saturday near her tent under the Pontchartrain Expressway.
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|6 hr
|online reality bu...
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|7 hr
|online reality bu...
|1
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Sun
|red dawn
|20
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Jun 8
|Joe Smith
|32
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|22
|Why remove a statue
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|17
