Hollywood South News with Jabari: Kid from New Orleans plays Tupac...
Eleven-year-old Cairo Moore lives in New Orleans and landed a big role in the new film "All Eyez on Me." Cairo plays the role of 11-year-old Tupac in the new drama.
