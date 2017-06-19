Hearing ordered for man serving life ...

Hearing ordered for man serving life sentence for 1971 rape

Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A man serving a life sentence for the 1971 rape of a nurse is getting a court-ordered hearing to determine if authorities withheld evidence that could exonerate him. In January, Innocence Project New Orleans attorneys had asked the Louisiana Supreme Court to order a new trial for Wilbert Jones.

