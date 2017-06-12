Guest column: New Orleans, like Baton Rouge, could have woman mayor
Will New Orleans elect its first woman mayor this year? Such a possibility looms larger than ever in the city's long history. Two of the three major candidates now in the race - former Municipal Court Judge Desiree M. Charbonnet and Councilmember LaToya Cantrell - are women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|72
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|21 hr
|Anonymous watcher
|8
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|Mon
|online reality bu...
|2
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Sun
|red dawn
|20
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Jun 8
|Joe Smith
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC