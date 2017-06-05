Grieving families need New Orleans to pay legal judgments: Letter
The New Orleans City Council and Landrieu Administration are to meet soon. Among things they will discuss is the backlog of judgments/settlements the city entered into with different entities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Tue
|ThomasA
|30
|Bullying
|Sun
|Crystalkevin0
|1
|Bullying
|Sun
|Crystalkevin0
|1
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Jun 2
|Darly314
|21
|Mitches pick
|Jun 1
|Jimmy
|1
|New Orleans Christians
|Jun 1
|Dr Janus
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC