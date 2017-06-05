Grieving families need New Orleans to...

Grieving families need New Orleans to pay legal judgments: Letter

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The New Orleans City Council and Landrieu Administration are to meet soon. Among things they will discuss is the backlog of judgments/settlements the city entered into with different entities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 15 hr ThomasA 5
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues Tue ThomasA 30
Bullying Sun Crystalkevin0 1
Bullying Sun Crystalkevin0 1
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... Jun 2 Darly314 21
Mitches pick Jun 1 Jimmy 1
New Orleans Christians Jun 1 Dr Janus 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC