Gentilly Terrace residents express co...

Gentilly Terrace residents express concern over three month water leak

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Water from a hole on Filmore Avenue was running like a river Sunday, and homeowners say it's been like that since Mardi Gras. "It's getting worse, kids can't play, you can't check your mail," said St Roch St. resident Jameika Snyder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 17 hr red dawn 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat ThomasA 20,926
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues Jun 8 Joe Smith 32
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... Jun 8 you hate the truth 22
Why remove a statue Jun 8 you hate the truth 17
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 6 ThomasA 5
Bullying Jun 4 Crystalkevin0 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,573 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC