Gentilly Terrace residents express concern over three month water leak
Water from a hole on Filmore Avenue was running like a river Sunday, and homeowners say it's been like that since Mardi Gras. "It's getting worse, kids can't play, you can't check your mail," said St Roch St. resident Jameika Snyder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|17 hr
|red dawn
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Jun 8
|Joe Smith
|32
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|22
|Why remove a statue
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|17
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|ThomasA
|5
|Bullying
|Jun 4
|Crystalkevin0
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC