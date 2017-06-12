General agreement but few policy spec...

General agreement but few policy specifics as two New Orleans mayoral candidates appear at forum

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Former Judge Michael Bagneris and City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell answer questions about the second amendment during the New Orleans mayoral candidate forum held by Indivisible NOLA at First Unitarian Universalist Church in New Orleans, Saturday, June 17, 2017. LaToya Cantrell leaves First Unitarian Universalist Church after the New Orleans mayoral candidate forum with former Judge Michael Bagneris and City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, held by Indivisible NOLA in New Orleans, Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
impeach john Bel Edwards Jun 15 livelivelive 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Jun 14 ThomasA 72
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Jun 13 Anonymous watcher 8
when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk Jun 13 ThomasA 2
Ph uck you New Orleans Jun 12 online reality bu... 2
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument Jun 11 red dawn 20
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC