From YouTube to Food Network: New Orleans chef Toya Boudy wants to be a 'Star'
Cory Bahr, a 40-year-old Monroe chef and former champion on Food Network's 'Chopped,' will compete on 'Food Network Star' starting Sunday night. Gathering onstage in the premiere of 'Food Network Star 13' are contestants, from left, Nancy Manlove, New Orleans' Toya Boudy, Jason Smith, Coadan Tran, David Rose, Trace Barnett, Blake Baldwin, Addie Gundy, Monroe chef Cory Bahr , Suzanne Lossia, Rusty Hamlin and Amy Pottinger.
