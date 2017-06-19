Freedom awaits man after judge tosses 1982 murder conviction
Freedom awaits a man imprisoned for 36 years before a federal judge threw out his murder conviction and life sentence for a newspaper editor's stabbing in the French Quarter of New Orleans. John Floyd's attorneys from Innocence Project New Orleans expect him to be freed Thursday following a court hearing.
