Former U.S. Senate candidate Maness u...

Former U.S. Senate candidate Maness urges veterans' groups to boycott New Orleans

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Best of New Orleans

Ret. U.S. Air Force Col. Rob Maness, a candidate for the Louisiana Senate last year, suggests veterans' groups boycott New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... 2 min ThomasA 83
when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk 5 hr online reality bu... 5
News Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at... 22 hr red dawn 2
Ph uck you New Orleans 23 hr red dawn 5
Black Mental Health Awareness Sat Rachel Ann 1
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument Jun 23 ThomasA 29
Cohen High School and principal Arlene Kennedy (Nov '07) Jun 21 This Is Sad 314
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,121 • Total comments across all topics: 282,024,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC