Flash flood watch for New Orleans area Saturday

While Tropical Storm Cindy has officially left the New Orleans area, remnants of the system will bring scattered showers on Saturday , according to the National Weather Service. Southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi are under a flash flood watch until midnight.

