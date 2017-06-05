Fired New Orleans principal denies he's racist, white supremacist
That was the insane message a New Orleans principal, who was fired after a video surfaced of him wearing jewelry usually associated with Nazism and then posing near a Confederate flag, suggested as he fired back at people calling him a racist and white supremacist. Nicholas Dean Andrews lost his job at Crescent Leadership Academy, a charter school with mostly black students, last month after a YouTube video surfaced of him being interviewed ahead of a protest at the city's Lee Circle.
