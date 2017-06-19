FestiGals returns to New Orleans June...

FestiGals returns to New Orleans June 22-24

13 hrs ago Read more: Best of New Orleans

FestiGals, a weekend of celebrations, empowerment for women and fundraising for issues that affect them, includes the Bodacious Bras for a Cause brunch and auction of bras made into works of art to raise money for breast cancer organizations. The Stiletto Stroll is a walking parade through the French Quarter led by local singer and FestiGals Grand Diva Robin Barnes with marching bands and krewes raising money for the New Orleans Family Justice Center.

