Fatal New Orleans East crash involved 2 dirt bikes, 1 ATV and 1 car

An all-terrain vehicle driver was killed and a dirt-bike rider was in critical condition Monday night following a New Orleans East crash that also involved another dirt bike and a car, according to New Orleans police. The crash occurred about 8:29 p.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Majestic Oaks Drive, police said.

