Fatal New Orleans East crash involved 2 dirt bikes, 1 ATV and 1 car
An all-terrain vehicle driver was killed and a dirt-bike rider was in critical condition Monday night following a New Orleans East crash that also involved another dirt bike and a car, according to New Orleans police. The crash occurred about 8:29 p.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Majestic Oaks Drive, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|20 min
|ThomasA
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|19 hr
|online reality bu...
|2
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Sun
|red dawn
|20
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Jun 8
|Joe Smith
|32
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|22
|Why remove a statue
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC