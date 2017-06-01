Editorial: It's hurricane season again. Tips for preparing

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, even though the first named storm of the season formed April 19, one of only two named storms to form in April since at least the 1960s. Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center have forecast a second above-normal hurricane season for the Atlantic, with 11 to 17 named storms, five to nine of which could become hurricanes and two to four Category 3, 4 or 5 hurricanes.

