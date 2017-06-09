During Pride month, a look back at one of the first gay rights protests in New Orleans
In this week's Gambit , we celebrated the LGBT community with a calendar of this weekend's Pride events , discussions of LGBT theater projects and a drag workshop . But as we were working on this issue, we wanted to learn more about how far the battle for LGBT rights has come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Thu
|Joe Smith
|32
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Thu
|DemoCrappy
|19
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Thu
|you hate the truth
|22
|Why remove a statue
|Thu
|you hate the truth
|17
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|ThomasA
|5
|Mitches pick
|Jun 1
|Jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC