Driver, 2-year-old killed after State Police chase in New Orleans identified
Maj. Carl Saizan, who oversees State Police operations in New Orleans, surveys the crime scene where a chase with a Honda Accord ended with two occupants dead, including a 2-year-old child, after they were ejected from the car and a third person in the car then shot himself and died, near Lonely Oak Dr. and Chef Menteur Hwy in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Autobots Assemble
|2 hr
|Optimus Prime
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|13 hr
|C Kersey
|3
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Wed
|ThomasA
|11
|and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole
|Wed
|Paul Kersey
|4
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Tue
|davy
|85
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Tue
|you hate the truth
|5
|5 armed robberies and a car jacking since LAST ...
|Tue
|you hate the truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC