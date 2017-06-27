Driver, 2-year-old killed after State Police chase in New Orleans identified

Maj. Carl Saizan, who oversees State Police operations in New Orleans, surveys the crime scene where a chase with a Honda Accord ended with two occupants dead, including a 2-year-old child, after they were ejected from the car and a third person in the car then shot himself and died, near Lonely Oak Dr. and Chef Menteur Hwy in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

