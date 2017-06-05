Does majority black school, open to a...

Does majority black school, open to all, uphold segregation?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments on whether the opening of a charter school in rural Louisiana violated a decades-old desegregation order. Court briefs state that Greater Grace Charter Academy is in a district west of New Orleans that is 62 percent black.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 12 hr ThomasA 5
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 22 hr ThomasA 30
Bullying Sun Crystalkevin0 1
Bullying Sun Crystalkevin0 1
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... Jun 2 Darly314 21
Mitches pick Jun 1 Jimmy 1
New Orleans Christians Jun 1 Dr Janus 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC