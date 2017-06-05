Does majority black school, open to all, uphold segregation?
A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments on whether the opening of a charter school in rural Louisiana violated a decades-old desegregation order. Court briefs state that Greater Grace Charter Academy is in a district west of New Orleans that is 62 percent black.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|30
|Bullying
|Sun
|Crystalkevin0
|1
|Bullying
|Sun
|Crystalkevin0
|1
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Jun 2
|Darly314
|21
|Mitches pick
|Jun 1
|Jimmy
|1
|New Orleans Christians
|Jun 1
|Dr Janus
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC