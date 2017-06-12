DA Cannizzaro won't seek death penalty for Gert Town woman accused of killing her toddlers
Chelsea Thornton, 28, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 7 for the first-degree murder of her two toddler children whom New Orleans police said she killed in their Gert Town apartment on Oct. 17, 2012. Chelsea Thornton, 28, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 7 for the first-degree murder of her two toddler children whom New Orleans police said she killed in their Gert Town apartment on Oct. 17, 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|US Army Vet
|20,941
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|23
|Medications and others
|22 hr
|medsonline
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|Sun
|notstupid
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Jun 14
|ThomasA
|72
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jun 13
|Anonymous watcher
|8
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC