Coroner IDs man found shot to death on I-10 Service Road
The man fatally shot at about midnight on Friday in New Orleans East has been identified as Clarence Jones, 42, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 12100 block of the Interstate-10 Service Road, near the intersection with Bullard Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|section 8 blacks ruined this city (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|59
|5 armed robberies and a car jacking since LAST ...
|6 hr
|online reality bu...
|1
|Soros stepping down from his operations. Afraid...
|6 hr
|online reality bu...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|True That
|20,946
|find god before he finds you
|8 hr
|Optimus Prime
|1
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|11 hr
|Wilbur
|4
|and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole
|11 hr
|Online Reality Bu...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC