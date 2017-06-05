Confederate monuments: Extremist thre...

Confederate monuments: Extremist threats doubled New Orleans removal budget, officials say

Read more: NOLA.com

Caught off guard by the severity of racist and extremist threats that poured in after crews began removing Confederate statues across New Orleans, city officials were forced to hire an outside security agency to the tune of $1.1 million -- more than half the total cost of the controversial project , Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration said Friday . "This really went from a standard capital project moving some monuments with equipment to a full-bore homeland security event," Deputy Mayor Ryan Berni said.

