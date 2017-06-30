'Chopped' TV food title goes to New O...

'Chopped' TV food title goes to New Orleans Chef Scott Maki

Maybe that gave New Orleans Chef Scott Maki an edge in the Food Network 's Chopped finale when the chefs were forced to use goat in the main course. Maki didn't blink, cooking for the win and its $15,000 cash prize.

