Central City woman 'played dead' after motel shooting in April: warrant
Cherrie Mitchell was arrested Tuesday, June 3, 2013, and faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder after New Orleans police say she shot her boyfriend's sister in April at a Read Boulevard motel. Cherrie Mitchell was arrested Tuesday, June 3, 2013, and faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder after New Orleans police say she shot her boyfriend's sister in April at a Read Boulevard motel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|11 hr
|DemoCrappy
|71
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|12 hr
|Anonymous watcher
|8
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|Mon
|online reality bu...
|2
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Sun
|red dawn
|20
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Jun 8
|Joe Smith
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC