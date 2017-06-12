Central City woman 'played dead' after motel shooting in April: warrant

Cherrie Mitchell was arrested Tuesday, June 3, 2013, and faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder after New Orleans police say she shot her boyfriend's sister in April at a Read Boulevard motel. Cherrie Mitchell was arrested Tuesday, June 3, 2013, and faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder after New Orleans police say she shot her boyfriend's sister in April at a Read Boulevard motel.

