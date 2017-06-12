Central City robbery suspect tells man 'You stole my bike,' NOPD says
New Orleans police are investigating several robberies that occurred over the weekend, including one in which the suspect claimed the victim stole the bike from the suspect himself, police said. The first armed robbery occurred at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Toledano Street in Central City at 10:49 a.m. Saturday , according to a preliminary police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|11 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|22
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|12 hr
|History
|3
|Medications and others
|13 hr
|medsonline
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|19 hr
|notstupid
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Jun 14
|ThomasA
|72
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jun 13
|Anonymous watcher
|8
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC