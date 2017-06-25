Cassidy still undecided on health car...

Cassidy still undecided on health care bill, he tells Face the Nation

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of the Senate Republicans who's been openly hesitant about the health care bill released this week by the Senate, told Face the Nation 's John Dickerson this morning he was still undecided about whether he could support it. "There are things in this bill which adversely affect my state that are peculiar to my state, a couple of things I'm concerned about," Cassidy said.

